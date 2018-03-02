Crews respond to Albany house fire on Rena Avenue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to Albany house fire on Rena Avenue

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Crews battled a house fire on Rena Avenue in Albany Friday night. (Source: WALB)
AFD is investigating the cause of the fire. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night in the 1500 block of Rena Avenue.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

Utility crews were also on the scene of the fire.

First responders said no one was hurt in the blaze.

AFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

