Crews respond to Albany house fire on Rena Avenue

Crews battled a house fire on Rena Avenue in Albany Friday night. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night in the 1500 block of Rena Avenue.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

Utility crews were also on the scene of the fire.

First responders said no one was hurt in the blaze.

AFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

