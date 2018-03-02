Preparations for Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival underway

Tyron Spearman, Event Coordinator says the city could see an economic impact of nearly 3 million dollars. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 50 people will be competing for $18,000 cooking prize.

The Tifton Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival will happened this weekend at Fulwood Park.

The 5th Annual Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival is happening this weekend in Tift County.

The two-day event is hosted by the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association and will feature 100 exhibitors and vendors from across South Georgia.

Nearly 50 people will compete in the BBQ cooking competition for an $18,000 prize. There will also be live entertainment and food.

At least 10,000 people are expected to attend this year.

The festival will start Friday night at 7 p.m. at Fulwood Park and will pick back up Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

"As far as tourism, it's one of the best events we can have all year long. We are bringing people in all over the southeast. The motels are filled with lots of exhibitors who have come in to exhibit. It's probably an economic impact of $3 million over the weekend," explained Event Coordinator Tyron Spearman.

