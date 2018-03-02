GISA basketball state semifinal scores

The Georgia Independent School Association took to Mercer University for the basketball semifinals. Here are the scores from area teams that cracked the final four.
Girls
AA: Brentwood 51, Crisp Academy 48
AA: Westwood 71, Robert Toombs 46
Boys
AAA: Holy Spirit Prep 62, Valwood 33
AA: Crisp Academy 62, Citizens-Christian 50
State title games will be played Saturday at Mercer University. The Westwood girls face Brentwood at 2 p.m. The Crisp boys play Furtah Prep at 3:40 p.m.
