GISA basketball state semifinal scores

Mercer University is the site of the GISA final 4 (Source: WTOC)

The Georgia Independent School Association took to Mercer University for the basketball semifinals. Here are the scores from area teams that cracked the final four.

Girls

AA: Brentwood 51, Crisp Academy 48

AA: Westwood 71, Robert Toombs 46

Boys

AAA: Holy Spirit Prep 62, Valwood 33

AA: Crisp Academy 62, Citizens-Christian 50

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

State title games will be played Saturday at Mercer University. The Westwood girls face Brentwood at 2 p.m. The Crisp boys play Furtah Prep at 3:40 p.m.