District attorney dresses up for Read Across America in Mitchell Co.

A Mitchell County School had a well-known character visit them for the annual Read Across America day.

Dr. Seuss walked the halls of Baconton Community Charter School for the national event.

This year, Dr. Seuss just so happened to be South Georgia's District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

On Friday morning, Mulholland read Dr. Seuss' most famous books to happy pre-K and kindergarteners.

Mulholland said that doing this was very important for kids in the county and a great way to give back.

"It's one of those things that I truly enjoy because most of the time with law enforcement, we have negative contact with individuals, but this is a positive way we can get with the community, young readers and young kids to teach them how fun it is to read. So, hopefully, they can take my job and be the next DA down here," said Mulholland.

Mulholland said he's been participating in this event for 10 years in multiple counties.

This year he got to read to his own twins in their pre-K class.

