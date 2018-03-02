Baconton school hosts seminar to teach kids dangers of sexting, cyberbullying

These are just a few penalties from sexting according to the district attorney of South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The South Georgia District Attorney says, one simple explicit social media message or text, could ruin a life. (Source: WALB)

According to a new pediatrics study, one and seven teens is sexting. (Source: WALB)

With technology increasing in many teens' daily lives, the number of children sending or receiving sexually explicit texts is also increasing.

That's according to the South Georgia district attorney.

According to a new pediatrics study, one in seven teens is sexting and one in four has been sexted.

Sexting is sending sexually explicit photos or messages to others.

On Friday, many learned it's happening here in South Georgia and it is a crime for teens to do it.

"The biggest reason we wanted to have this assembly today is because we want our kids to know, so that they won't do something stupid," said Baconton Community Charter School Administrator Lynn Pinson.

Pinson said that sexting and cyberbullying are issues that have been occurring at her school recently.

"Technology and all the things we're hearing going on in the world, our kids needed to know what the law is. And we also heard there are things going on at our school that kids were participating in that had us concerned," said Pinson.

Due to the recent concerns at the school, staff thought it was important to bring in District Attorney Joe Mulholland with the South Georgia DA's office to talk about how their life could be ruined with one simple social media message.

"They don't understand that something they think is silly or nonsensical is something that can impact them for the rest of their lives," explained Mulholland.

Mulholland said once a student sends or receives an explicit photo, without saying anything, they're aiding in a crime.

"This has lifetime ramifications if they send an explicit text," said Mulholland.

Life-long penalties like being put in jail for five to 20 years, a $100,000 fine or even placed on the state sex offender list.

Mulholland said he's had to prosecute many children in this same age group over the years and wants to avoid seeing a student locked up from Baconton.

"If they do it after I tell them, I don't have a lot of sympathy for them but they need to understand what the law is and be aware of it," said Mulholland.

Pinson said having this seminar is something the school is taking very seriously. She even said parents from the school will also hear this same message very soon.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.