Statewide fatherhood celebration in Albany to honor roles dads play

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A statewide celebration to honor fatherhood will take place this weekend in Albany.

The Division of Child Support Services, a part of the Georgia Department of Human Services, is hosting the event.   

The event will celebrate dads and the role that fathers play in the lives of their children. 

The entire front lawn of Albany Technical College will be filled with bouncy houses, live entertainment, fire trucks and prizes. 

Organizations from big companies in the area will offer on the spot interviews for guests.

Organizers are expecting hundreds and said this is important to our community. 

"We are having the event, the fatherhood celebration event because what we want to do is engage the community with the outreach resources that the Division of Child Support Services has. We are trying to reach out to the families and reconnect families," explained Georgia Fatherhood Program Supervisor John Strickland. 

Every fatherhood agency across the state is required to be at the event. 

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. at the Logistics Education Center. 

