Albany police push for safety ahead of weekend festival

While police want you to have fun at Albany's Downtown Street Festival, they also want you to be responsible when it comes to drinking alcohol.

With the brewery downtown, there will be alcohol served within the festival.

There will be fences up from Washington Street all the way to the Riverquarium.

Pretoria Fields will have its tasting room open during the festival and late into the night.

There will be private security as well as Albany Police units on scene all day.

"While you are inside the fenced-in area of the street festival, you are okay to drink there because alcohol will be sold," said Lieutenant William Dowdell with the Albany Police Department. "Outside of that, the open container laws are in effect. If you get caught outside of that, it could be anything from a ticket to jail."

You can park in the two garages or the Civic Center parking lot.

Police said by the time the festival starts, most of the roads that will be closed for the marathon will be back open.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.