DCP makes arrest in counterfeit money case

Open records released Thursday night show that current Dougherty County Interim Administrator Mike McCoy is the last "most qualified candidate" for the permanent job that has not dropped out of contention.More >>
Open records released Thursday night show that current Dougherty County Interim Administrator Mike McCoy is the last "most qualified candidate" for the permanent job that has not dropped out of contention.More >>
An Albany man is behind bars after Dougherty County Police connected him to about $1,200 in counterfeit bills.More >>
An Albany man is behind bars after Dougherty County Police connected him to about $1,200 in counterfeit bills.More >>
A recent string of shootings this week has the Albany Police Robbery-Homicide Unit working with the Gang Unit to see if they are connected. The unit has been busy locking up criminals for gang-related activity.More >>
A recent string of shootings this week has the Albany Police Robbery-Homicide Unit working with the Gang Unit to see if they are connected. The unit has been busy locking up criminals for gang-related activity.More >>
It's not only a race for those participating in the Snickers Marathon, but also for the local businesses downtown.More >>
It's not only a race for those participating in the Snickers Marathon, but also for the local businesses downtown.More >>
You may not like "Green Eggs and Ham," but it was still Dr. Seuss' birthday on Friday.More >>
You may not like "Green Eggs and Ham," but it was still Dr. Seuss' birthday on Friday.More >>