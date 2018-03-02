DCP makes arrest in counterfeit money case

Police have arrested the man accused of using counterfeit bills to make purchases. (Source: WALB)

An Albany man is behind bars after Dougherty County Police connected him to about $1,200 in counterfeit bills.

Police said he used the money to pay for items he bought from South Georgians on Facebook.

The two bills have striking similarities. It's not so easy to tell the difference between the counterfeit and the real $50 at first glance. The bills got past some residents, but not store cashiers.

"Basically they were on Facebook advertising some items for sale and they were contacted by the same person who wanted to purchase the item they had," explained Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum.

Mitchum said that person was Kirkland Coleman, 23. Lieutenant Mitchum said he paid the people with fake bills.

"They were actual victims," explained Mitchum.

When the people tried to use this money at stores in Dougherty County, the clerks caught it.

And it wasn't long before DCP caught Coleman. Working in part with Albany police, Coleman was charged with one count of theft by deception, 11 counts of forgery in the first degree and nine counts of forgery in the second degree.

Between the two victims, DCP collected $750 in counterfeits. Then, during a search at Coleman's house, police found another $450 in counterfeit bills.

Police said it's important you double check the money you are getting from internet sales. There are a couple of ways you can do this. You can hold the bill up and check for the line through the middle. If there's a line, it's real. You can also check the serial numbers on the bills.

Police said they are continuing to see an increase in counterfeit cases around the county.

If you have been a victim of counterfeit money, you can report it to CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.