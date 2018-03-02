Americus police to get new K-9 unit - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Americus police to get new K-9 unit

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
The department hopes to have the K-9 unit operating within the next few months (Source: WALB) The department hopes to have the K-9 unit operating within the next few months (Source: WALB)
Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said they are in the process of re-forming specialized units (Source: WALB) Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said they are in the process of re-forming specialized units (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The Americus Police Department is adding a new crime-fighting tool to its department.

In the next few months, the department will have a new K-9 unit on the streets.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said now that his department is nearly fully-staffed, they can concentrate on re-forming specialized units.

"We got some grant funding through One Sumter to restart our K-9 program. That officer has been selected and we will be going to training and being paired with a dog, hopefully within the next month," said Chief Scott.

The department is also working on implementing a new specialized unit to deal with drug activity across the city.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

