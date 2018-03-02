Schools celebrate Dr. Suess' birthday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Schools celebrate Dr. Suess' birthday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You may not like "Green Eggs and Ham," but it was still Dr. Seuss' birthday on Friday.

And, people across Southwest Georgia celebrated the way the famous children's author would probably most prefer, by reading.

Community leaders were invited to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books to students for Read Across America Day.

It's a day to celebrate reading.

Dougherty County School System's Lead Media Specialist Marie Salter said that putting a special emphasis on reading highlights the importance this skill has in students' lives and education.  

"I love it because it brings our community in. And, not only does the community get to see our school, but our students get to see our community leaders, which they may not normally have an interaction with," explained Salter.

And, participation was high.

People from many different fields volunteered their time to read including elected officials, police officers, judges, marines, television reporters and meteorologists.

