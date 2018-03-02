Albany businesses prepare for impact of marathon, street festival

It will also be the Grille House's first time around for the Snickers Marathon (Source: WALB)

It's not only a race for those participating in the Snickers Marathon, but also for the local businesses downtown.

This is the first Snickers Marathon for the Pretoria Fields Brewery since its opening in December of last year.

"We're happy to be a part of everything that's going on this weekend with all the runners coming into town," said General Manager Billy Mann. "I know it's a big boost for the economy."

Mann said business has been consistent with the help of locals and other attractions in the area.

"People come from out of town and they see us and they're like, 'Wow you have an aquarium, you have the Ray Charles down the street, a hotel downtown and now you have a brewery,'" said Mann.

Last month, the city announced three new businesses coming to the area right by the brewery. Just down the block, Grille House Owner Cynthia Walker said she is grateful for the way other businesses welcomed her into downtown.

"The brewery around the corner, he sends me a lot of people, so we stay busy," explained Walker.

Saturday will make six months since The Grille House opened, selling soul food and smiles.

Walker said this weekend will bring local businesses a boost.

"Normally, we're not open on Saturday's in the daytime, but we are going to have our open hot bar, but this time it's going to be all barbecue," said Walker. "This might just be a good thing for us."

