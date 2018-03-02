GA lawmakers respond to Delta debate

Lawmakers have said the bill that the Governor signed into law Friday that did not include the jet fuel tax break, is the largest income tax cut in state history. (Source: WTOC)

On Friday, one South Georgia state lawmaker said he does not believe Delta Airlines would relocate its headquarters out of the state.

Senator Greg Kirk, a Republican out of Americus, responded to the Senate's passage of an income tax cut this week that did not include a jet fuel tax exemption.

Kirk said that's because of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's location in Atlanta.

It's one of the busiest airports in the world, and Kirk said Delta knows and understands the benefits of the world commerce that goes through the airport.

Meanwhile, Kirk also said he talked with lawmakers from both political parties. He said they agreed Delta was discriminating against customers because of political beliefs.

"I had some discussions with several Democrats and they said, well, 'What if Delta chooses a group I'm affiliated with next time to not give the discount to?' And they agreed that it was discrimination no matter how it was spun," Kirk explained.

Lawmakers have said the bill that Governor Nathan Deal signed into law Friday that did not include the jet fuel tax break, is the largest income tax cut in state history and will save Georgians more than $5 billion over the next 5 years.

Meanwhile, Kirk said he believes potential legislation on a jet fuel tax exemption will be considered over the next 11 days in session.

