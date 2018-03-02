Alumni return to Dougherty High to encourage students

Rodney Gordon graduated from DCHS and now serves as the director of Grady County EMS. (Source: WALB)

A panel of DCHS alumni talk with kids about the experiences they've had since graduating. (Source: WALB)

High school students got a special chance to meet with alumni from their school and see how they've become successful. (Source: WALB)

High school students got a special chance to meet with alumni from their school and see how they've become successful.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School put a twist on a typical career fair Friday.

Students got to meet DCHS alumni and hear about the careers they've flourished in.

Students and alumni alike said it was a good opportunity to show the students their potential.

"It's great to see that the alums left Dougherty and did great things, and come back to try to help people that were in their shoes years ago," explained Jason Wright, a senior at DCHS.

Rodney Gordon graduated from DCHS and now serves as the director of Grady County EMS.

"I wasn't the smartest and I wasn't the one that loved books at the time, but to be able to motivate them to like it now and to start early, that's why I'm here," Gordon said.

Students also got to meet with representatives from more than a dozen colleges and three military recruiters.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.