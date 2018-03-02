Alumni return to Dougherty High to encourage students

A group of Lee County Middle School students is one of ten finalist groups in a national competition.More >>
A group of Lee County Middle School students is one of ten finalist groups in a national competition.More >>
All eyes have been on the city of Thomasville these past several months. Rightfully so, because many changes are happening within the city government and executive leadership positions.More >>
All eyes have been on the city of Thomasville these past several months. Rightfully so, because many changes are happening within the city government and executive leadership positions.More >>
High school students got a special chance to meet with alumni from their school and see how they've become successful.More >>
High school students got a special chance to meet with alumni from their school and see how they've become successful.More >>
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident in the 13000 block of Valdosta Highway in Quitman.More >>
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident in the 13000 block of Valdosta Highway in Quitman.More >>
Quindarius Mitchell is charged with two counts of burglary for breaking into two homes in the 'A Place in the Woods' subdivision last night.More >>
Quindarius Mitchell is charged with two counts of burglary for breaking into two homes in the 'A Place in the Woods' subdivision last night.More >>