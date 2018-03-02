GBI, SWAT called to investigate in Brooks Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI, SWAT called to investigate in Brooks Co.

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
The GBI is investigating in Brooks Co. near Morven (Source: WALB) The GBI is investigating in Brooks Co. near Morven (Source: WALB)
It happened near the Pauline Church (Source: WALB) It happened near the Pauline Church (Source: WALB)
BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) -

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident in the 13000 block of  Valdosta Highway in Quitman.

The location is about four miles from Morven.

Preliminary information indicates that earlier in the day, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest a subject at the residence, according to a statement from the GBI.

During the attempted arrest, the subject barricaded himself inside the house. 

Assistance was requested from the Lowndes County SWAT Team. During the incident, a fire started in the home. 

The wanted person was located and taken to South Georgia Medical Center. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available, said the GBI. WALB will update this story as details come in.

