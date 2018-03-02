Thomasville police arrest burglary suspect

Thomasville Police charged a man Friday who they say is responsible for two home burglaries earlier this week.

Quindarius Mitchell is charged with two counts of burglary.

Police tell us he broke into two homes in the 'A Place in the Woods' subdivision last night.

One victim told investigators Mitchell stole her i-Pad and rummaged through drawers.

Captain Maurice Holmes credits the quick arrest to good police work.

