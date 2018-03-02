Coffee Co. teen faces threat charge - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. teen faces threat charge

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

A 16-year-old boy will face one charge of dissemination of information relating to terroristic threats, following an incident that occurred Thursday in Douglas, according to Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Coffee County sheriff's authorities received numerous reports of a video posted to social media depicting an incident at Coffee High School where several people were recorded making comments about school shootings and referring to an individual in the video as a "school shooter."

The video was shared on social media by the 16-year-old, which caused concern in the community and set off an investigation by the sheriff's office.

According to Georgia law, dissemination of information relating to terroristic threats occurs when any person knowingly furnishes or disseminates through a computer or computer network any picture, photograph, drawing, or similar visual representation or verbal description of any information designed to encourage, solicit, or otherwise promote terroristic acts.

The Coffee County Board of Education and the Coffee High School administration assisted in the investigation.

