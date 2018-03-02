Snickers Marathon expects a large turnout

Former competitors race for their opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon or set a personal record (Source: WALB)

One of the busiest weekends in Albany is almost here, the city is gearing up for the Snickers Marathon and Half-Marathon.

And organizers say around 1,300 people are expected to participate in the race.

Race Director for the Snickers Marathon, Rashelle Beasley said over the past week more people have signed up, exceeding expectations.

She believes runners have seen the good weather report, allowing them to think they can set a personal record, and perhaps even qualify for the Boston Marathon.

With the expected large turnout, volunteers have begun preparing water stations across the city.

"It takes the entire community to come out and put on the marathon," explained Beasley, "And just cheer all these people on, who are from 42 different states, two different countries, and so they get to experience Albany, and what we have to offer as a runner, and then hopefully return and come back as a visitor with their family."

Beasley said from runners coming into the city, to prepping everything needed for race day, Saturday will be the highlight of her year.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.