Tift Park community market to re-open in new location

A few homemade goods are just some of the offerings at the market (Source: WALB)

The Tift Park Community Market, here in Albany, re-opens for its fifth season this weekend.

Now it's moving to a new location, not far from the old one.

Tift Park Community Market will still be in Tift Park, but now the market storefront area will be at the former tennis courts. Before, vendors and musicians used the old carriage trail.

There's now space for 40 vendors to sell their goods.

Tift Park Community Market Director Stephen Brimberry said about 25 vendors will be out this opening weekend, leaving room for more growth in years to come. Vendors range from selling jams and produce to crafts and knick knacks.

Brimberry said the city took down the nets on the courts allowing the space to be more open.

"This is going to be our permanent home. We asked for this prior to the storm, so now that this is our home, we're going to set up shop. We're hoping to one day make it a shelter venue so we can stay open year round," explained Brimberry.

If you want to check out the market, it will be open Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue every Saturday through the spring and summer.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.