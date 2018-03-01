Albany city crews install new stop sign at busy intersection

The city has also sprayed the word 'stop' onto the road so drivers can know it's there. (Source: WALB)

City Commissioner Roger Marietta said putting a stop sign at the intersection hasn't been easy. In fact, one resident told him they've been asking for one for nearly 30 years and after a recent accident and several close calls, they installed one on Wednesday.

George Darrisaw explained without the new stop sign at Pheasant and Partridge Drives, it's nearly impossible to cross the street.

"I think it's a great idea that they're putting them there because I have to keep watching my back," said Darrisaw.

For the past year and a half, Darrisaw crosses this intersection on his way Westover High School.

"They wouldn't stop for me so I'll have to wait until the cars come by, I mean I'll just be stuck there until there's an opening," added Darrisaw.

Around 4:30 p.m. it was quiet, but early in the day it's a different story.

"It's actually super busy in the morning and people trying to get to work and school and stuff," said Darrisaw.

And getting one, City Commissioner Roger Marietta said wasn't easy.

"This time is a little different because we've had some close calls here," said Marietta.

Albany city commissioners unanimously approved the stop sign after Police Chief Michael Persley said it would be helpful for officers who patrol the area.

We even witnessed someone drive right through the stop sign.

To avoid more instances like that, the city has also sprayed the word 'stop' onto the road so drivers can know it's there.

"Overall having the stop sign will decrease the likelihood of having accidents," said Darrisaw.

This intersection is near both Lake Park Elementary and Westover High School.

Albany city commissioners not only want to keep drivers safe, but also the kids walking to school by here.

