Crisp Co. deputies get new badges

Before deputies had a six-point star, now they're returning to the original design of a five-point star. (Source: WALB)

Every deputy and the administrative staff with the Crisp County Sheriff's office walked away with new badges on Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

Every deputy and the administrative staff with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office walked away with new badges on Thursday night.

The office held it's blessing of the badge and pinning ceremony at Pine Crest Baptist Church.

Before deputies had a six-point star, now they're returning to the original design of a five-point star.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said it was the very first badge when the Crisp Sheriff's Office started in 1905, and he hopes this gives newer deputies and staff a sense of pride.

"Less and less of those who have 15, 20, 25 years of experiences so it's an opportunity for them to come in and start they're own tradition and be able to come in and say hey this is my badge," said Hancock.

During the badge and pinning ceremony, Crisp County deputies also gave a badge and pin to a young boy by the name of Kevin.

Every day, Sheriff Hancock said Kevin listens to the police scanner.

Kevin has been battling a serious health condition, and the office wanted to give him a special award for his service.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.