Albany Police prep for Snickers Marathon, Downtown Street Festival

Starting Friday morning, Albany Police will be closing the 100 block of Pine Avenue to traffic for crews to prepare for the marathon and the downtown street festival this weekend. (Source: WALB)

We're just two days away from the Snickers Marathon, and Albany Police officers will be out in full force to keep runners and spectators safe. (Source: WALB)

Crews from Oxford Construction company will be back this year to put out the barricades.

APD will have two separate shifts of officers working the marathon and the street festival.

There will also be a rolling command post to make sure everyone is safe.

"It will be myself and another officer. We'll patrol the route periodically and we'll have officers out doing that as well. But every major intersection and even down to the neighborhoods there will be officers there directing traffic. And also there will be volunteers along the way to help give out water and other items," explained Lt. William Dowdell.

This year, Albany Police officers have updated their coverage plans and will have officers on every street of the Snickers Marathon and during the street festival.

