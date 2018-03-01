McCoy last "most qualified" candidate still seeking Dougherty Co. Administrator post

Michael McCoy at Monday's meeting, as some commissioners cited concerns that McCoy might need more "help" with a co-manager. McCoy has been the Assistant Administrator since 2009. (Source: WALB)

Open records released Thursday night show that current Dougherty County Interim Administrator Mike McCoy is the last "most qualified candidate" for the permanent job that has not dropped out of contention.

McCoy's lawyer said he has not been officially hired because of retaliation.

McCoy's attorney, Maurice King, submitted the open records request to commissioners, to name their final three candidates for the Dougherty County administrator position.

Thursday night, after a specially called executive session meeting, commissioners released the response stating that McCoy is "the most qualified person under consideration who has not declined the position."

McCoy has worked for the county in various positions for nine years and is currently serving as the interim county administrator.

King said he believes the only reason McCoy has not already been given the job permanently is retaliation against McCoy for reaching a settlement in a complaint against a commissioner.

