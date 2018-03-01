Lady Panthers prepare for Final Four

It may seem like just like another practice, but to the lady panthers, its just one practice closer to that championship game.



On Thursday evening, the Lady Panthers were hard at work, trying to fix any last minute kinks before playing their game in the final four on Friday.



Before they can worry about the state title game, the Lady Panthers prepared for their matchup against henry county, which coach Sherri harries knows, will be a hard feat in itself.



"They're very athletic," said Harris, "They have probably the best player in 4A, probably in the state in 4A basketball. Probably the best guard in the state."



The Panthers aren't shy on talent themselves, with Jykiera long, who was just recently named region player of the year.



"She was telling me that now that we lost eight seniors," said Long, "I'm going to have to be a leader and bring down the ball."



With the last lose of the regular season coming just before the playoffs, questions started rising if that would effect the panthers run at the title.

clearly it didn't.



"We're not a outstanding scoring team," said Harris, "our role has always been, even at the state championship game, is to stop other teams. If you cant score, then we are going to figure out how to play some good defense and we will get some transition baskets, and with our half court offense we can make some things happen."



The panthers are just one win away from getting a ticket to the big dance, and being at the state title, once again.



"It would mean a lot, we only have seven players," said Long, "I mean seven players that should tell you something. We didn't give up we didn't quit, we didn't fold, we came in. We did what we had to do and that would mean everything to me, well to the whole team."



The panthers have seven players on their squad this year, which doesn't even equal the amount of seniors they had on that championship team just two years ago.



Yet they have made it to the final four.



Which means that its not all about the strength in numbers, but the strength in the numbers you have.



With only having seven players on the active roster, shows that hard work, determination, and teamwork, could be all the ingredients that you need to win a state title.

Tip-off for Americus-Sumter vs. Henry county at 2 on Saturday at Fort Valley State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.