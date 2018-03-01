2 Dougherty Co. schools named ‘High Progress’ Title I schools

The two schools are among the top 10 percent of schools in Georgia for improving student achievement on statewide assessments. (Source: WALB)

Two South Georgia schools are being recognized as schools that are making the most progress in improving the performance of students.

Lincoln Elementary Magnet School and International Studies Elementary Charter School made the list for distinguished Title 1 schools in Georgia.

The two schools were named as a "High-Progress Reward School" by the Georgia Department of Education, which means the two schools are among the top 10 percent of schools in Georgia for improving student achievement on statewide assessments.

Officials with the Dougherty County School System said they are proud of their students and the work they are doing.

"At the end of the day, that's what good teaching is. When you take kids no matter their skill level and still manage to grow them," said Dougherty County School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

Sumner said this is a good indication of where the school district is going.

