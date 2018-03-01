Albany jiu jitsu gym offers self defense classes for young women

Young women learned how to get away from surprise attacks. (Source: WALB)

A jiu jitsu gym in West Albany is aiming to raise confidence in young women by holding a series of self-defense classes targeted toward the younger generation.

Thursday night, at Hamby Jiu Jitsu, ladies filled the gym excited to learn techniques that will teach them how to get away from their attacker.

The moves learned Thursday night were mostly about a "surprise attack" where the attacker comes up behind the victim.

The co-owner of the gym said he wanted to target young women because the gym has received concerns about ladies walking around campus alone at night, and wanting to be able to protect themselves.

"When they get to college and they get in those situations, they can break free and get away," said co-owner Jamie Laviano.

"As a girl, if I ever have to go anywhere alone, you never really know who is going to be there. So, I would like to be prepared. Hopefully, nothing happens, but if something happens it's just smart to be prepared ahead of time," said college student Laura Ashcraft.

This is a series of classes and the next self-defense seminar will be March 17 at 10 a.m.

You can get involved by contacting the gym at (229) 352-9995.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.