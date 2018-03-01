Phoebe explains local nursing shortage - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe explains local nursing shortage

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Dr. Evelyn Olenick, said the nursing shortage is partially due to retirement and doctor shortage. (Source: WALB)
There are 3.6 million nurses in the nation but there is still a decline. (Source: WALB)
Phoebe officials said they've worked hard together to keep the patient to nurse ratio down. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A national nursing shortage is affecting hospitals in our community. 

Officials said retirement is one reason for the decline at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Hospital leaders also said a doctor shortage is to blame because advanced practical nurses are having to also fill those roles.

Even with an influx of patients, hospital staff said the shortage has not affected patient care.

"Through this flu season, our staff has really demonstrated extreme professionalism, stepping up our doctors and nurses, our entire support staff. We truly have been working together as a team and it really has helped us improve some of our processes especially with discharging patients and I am very proud," said Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Evelyn Olenick. 

Phoebe, like other local hospitals, said it is looking for more ways to recruit and retain nurses on staff.

    Crisis management professionals who directly dealt with the media during the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting will show college students step by step how they handled the aftermath.

    Media and film professionals will take over Valdosta State University for the South Georgia Film Festival this weekend.

    Open records released Thursday night show that current Dougherty County Interim Administrator Mike McCoy is the last "most qualified candidate" for the permanent job that has not dropped out of contention.

