Phoebe explains local nursing shortage

Phoebe officials said they've worked hard together to keep the patient to nurse ratio down. (Source: WALB)

There are 3.6 million nurses in the nation but there is still a decline. (Source: WALB)

Dr. Evelyn Olenick, said the nursing shortage is partially due to retirement and doctor shortage. (Source: WALB)

A national nursing shortage is affecting hospitals in our community.

Officials said retirement is one reason for the decline at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Hospital leaders also said a doctor shortage is to blame because advanced practical nurses are having to also fill those roles.

Even with an influx of patients, hospital staff said the shortage has not affected patient care.

"Through this flu season, our staff has really demonstrated extreme professionalism, stepping up our doctors and nurses, our entire support staff. We truly have been working together as a team and it really has helped us improve some of our processes especially with discharging patients and I am very proud," said Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Evelyn Olenick.

Phoebe, like other local hospitals, said it is looking for more ways to recruit and retain nurses on staff.

