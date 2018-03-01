VSU to host South Georgia Film Festival

Media and film professionals will take over Valdosta State University for the South Georgia Film Festival this weekend. (Source: WALB)

The three-day event will kick off on Friday and will run until Sunday.

High school and college student filmmakers from across the country submitted their work to compete for scholarships.

"What we want to do is be able to see how people can be a part of the larger film community. Large productions normally flock to Atlanta, but if they do come to our part of South Georgia. We want people to know how they can participate as far as being able to provide resources or lodging or anything else," said College of Arts Professor Jason Brown.

Tickets are still on sale for $35 for the three-day pass and $15 for a one day pass.

