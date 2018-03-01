VSU to host From Crisis to Hope: Healing Orlando

Crisis management professionals who directly dealt with the media during the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting will show college students step by step how they handled the aftermath. (Source: WALB)

It is called From Crisis to Hope: Healing Orlando and will be held at Valdosta State University.

Speakers will include the press secretary for Orlando's mayor and the public relations director for Orlando Health Hospital.

Panelists will walk students through the process of crisis management practiced at that time.

"Crises happen all the time and rarely are we prepared for it, so this gives the Valdosta community here as well as the students the opportunity to see crisis management at its finest," said PRSSA President Dominique Rodriguez.

It's all part of VSU's 2nd Annual Public Relations Celebration.

The event is set for Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and anyone can go.

Tickets are $35.

