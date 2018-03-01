Fire officials to burn blighted home as part of training

Fire officials will use the burn as a training. (Source: WALB)

This blighted home will be burned by the Albany Fire Department on Friday. (Source: WALB)

An eyesore in downtown Albany will soon be gone.

A blighted house in the 400 block of Residence Avenue will look very different Friday afternoon after it's torn down for good.

And it won't cost taxpayers a cent.

The Albany Fire Department will burn it down and demolish it starting early in the morning.

It's part of training for firefighters.

"We will be doing some test burns here in the rear portion of the structure and after we finish the test burns we will demolish the structure by fire," said Albany Fire Investigator Sam Harris.

Fire officials will start the burn around 9 a.m. on Friday. They should wrap up around 3 in the afternoon.

If you live in the area, firefighters are asking you to shut your windows so the smoke won't cause you any harm.

