Man indicted after vandalizing school property

Deandre Denard Lawrence is behind bars in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

An Albany man has been indicted after investigators said he and a juvenile spray painted gang signs on at least four Dougherty County Schools.

A Dougherty County grand jury indicted Deandre Denard Lawrence this week on four counts.

That includes interfering with government property and criminal trespass.

Prosecutors said Lawrence and the juvenile painted gang signs on the signs of schools across the county in November.

Prosecutors believe Lawrence was trying to bring attention to a new gang called the CGs.

"The allegation is that to make their mark as the CGs, they spray painted these school billboards and caused this damage," said Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Edwards said the damage costs several thousand dollars to repair.

The juvenile will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

