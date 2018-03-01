Albany police investigate several aggravated assaults

Bullet holes can be seen on the homes where shootings took place this week. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, Albany police investigators said people need to put their guns down before more lives are taken in Albany.

This comes after five shootings were reported in less than 24 hours this week.

"When someone's life is taken, it's over. It's done," said Lieutenant Keithen Hall with the Albany Police Homicide/Robbery Unit. As he looked at the statistics he said he is frustrated.

The Albany Police Department has worked 80 aggravated assaults since January 1, 2018. Forty-three of them involved guns.

"A lot of people want to pull the guns. They don't know how to do conflict resolution. They don't know how to talk things down, they just want to act," explained Hall.

Hall said on Monday alone there were five shootings that were reported.

"We had several individuals who were inside the house. Children were inside the house," said Hall.

Right now, detectives with the APD Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the shootings alongside the Gang Unit.

"We try to connect the dots. We get information from individuals who can possibly lead us to who are the ones doing these shootings," said Hall.

Hall said when someone is killed, people come forward and tell what they know. But investigators need people to come forward now so they can try to stop the next crime from being committed.

"It's getting to the point that if you don't do something today, tomorrow it just might be your house," said Hall.

Hall explained that it's not just the house that was shot one night that is impacted. He said it hurts the whole neighborhood when a violent crime is committed.

"If we can get the community to partner up, we can cut back on all this violence in our city. I mean enough is enough," said Hall.

If you have any information about these crimes you are asked to contact CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

