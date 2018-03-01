Sutton's Landing construction on schedule for March completion

The boat ramp is set to open in late March (Source: WALB)

With the nice weather this upcoming weekend, you may want to spend some time out on the water.

But you'll have to wait a little while longer if you want to use Sutton's Landing in Lee County.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the project is still on schedule to finish by the end of March.

Today, crews began pouring concrete for the portion of the boat ramp that goes into the water.

Workers began work on the landing in early February.

