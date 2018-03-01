New Thomasville interim city leader talks about plans for position

A Marietta man is now preparing to move into his new role as interim general superintendent of utilities in Thomasville.

Keith Bass said he is retired so he has no plans to be in the position permanently, but he is excited to help the city grow.

Bass said he has worked in electricity for most of his career but also has been involved and has knowledge of other utilities.

He plans to help the council with the search for a permanent person for the job.

"There is a lot of talent in Thomasville itself. The city has a lot of talent from what I've seen myself. It's a very attractive community. So, I think finding good people to come in that the mayor and council can interview, I'm looking forward to helping with that," said Bass.

Bass was hired in a 4 to 1 vote by the Thomasville City Council on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.