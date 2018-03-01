Hubs and Hops opens in downtown Thomasville

Owner Roger Hawkes said nothing feels better than opening up shop in a town where small business is thriving and neighboring owners support everyone's bottom line. (Source: WALB)

Hubs and Hops officially opened Thursday on West Jackson Street, an area of downtown that the city has invested millions of dollars into renovating.

Hubs and Hops is one of many businesses that have opened on West Jackson Street in the past several months. Its back porch backs up to the city's new amphitheater.

City leaders said this shows that public investment and private investment sometimes go hand and hand.

"It really came up as the opportunity, the spot was perfect, we have a lot of contacts in Thomasville," said Owner Roger Hawkes.

"So bike shop and tap room was the next best thing," said Hawkes.

Hubs and Hops new storefront is located on West Jackson Street, an area of town that is taking center stage as many projects have already been completed, and some in the works to make the historic area the place to be.

"It was just the perfect combination, and the Thomasville community is the perfect place to be," said Hawkes.

Hawkes is excited about all the plans for the area and said he wants to add to that growth.

"I think the concept of our backyard is the beginning of the Thomasville bike trail, so to have a business to serve that directly. Also to bring attention to the amphitheater," said Hawkes.

Hawkes said nothing feels better than opening up shop in a town where small business is thriving and neighboring owners support everyone's bottom line.

"It's overwhelming, It won't happen in the big communities and its one of the reasons we are here, because of that connection and customer service that's a part of what we've experienced in Thomasville. We will work really hard to match that," said Hawkes.

City engineers are expected to draft an official construction plan and timeline for West Jackson Street that will go through the planning and zoning committee and then to the city council.

