2 men facing charges in Valdosta after firing guns in parking lot

Two men were caught by police after residents at a Valdosta apartment complex reported that three men were firing guns in the parking lot.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Anthony Dudley and Devante Dudley were both arrested on Wednesday.

In a police report, officials said that they received several calls from residents at the Park Chase Apartment Complex just before 8:30 p.m. that three men were illegally firing guns in the parking lot of the highly populated apartments.

When police arrived, residents told them that the men took off running.

Valdosta police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track the suspects.

Both Anthony and Devante were found in the Sharper Circle and Morningside Drive area. The third suspect is not in custody at this time.

A VPD investigation revealed that the men were under the influence of unknown intoxicants while firing guns at the complex, and they were in possession of narcotics and a stolen firearm.

Police said two firearms and over 7 grams of marijuana "packaged for distribution" were found as a result of the arrest. VPD said one of the firearms that were recovered had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County, Florida.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Anthony is facing the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)

Theft by receiving stolen property (felony)

Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)

Devante is facing charges of:

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor)

Reckless conduct (misdemeanor)

Both were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.