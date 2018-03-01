UGA Tifton students can get undergrad, grad degrees within 5 years

Students can choose from two majors to get both a bachelor's degree and master's degree within just 5 years. (Source: WALB)

Through UGA's "Double Dawgs" program, students can get both their bachelor's and master's degrees at the same time. (Source: WALB)

A new program through the University of Georgia will help graduates make thousands more dollars when they first enter the workforce.

Through UGA's "Double Dawgs" program, students can get both their bachelor's and master's degrees at the same time.

Katie Murray, UGA Tifton's Admissions Counselor, said Thursday that she believes the first year program will boost the school's reputation.

Students can choose from two majors to get both a bachelor's degree and master's degree within just five years.

Students at @UGATifton can now get their bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the same time, and it takes less than 5 years. I haven’t been to college in a while, but that sounds like a pretty sweet deal. I’ll outline it tonight on @WALBNews10 at 5:30. #agriculture #tifton #godawgs pic.twitter.com/IsOhQY6Dla — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) March 1, 2018

"They really have nothing to lose by doing the program and everything to gain," Murray explained. "They're able to enter the job market sooner, with an advanced degree."

Basically, 12 hours the students take during their senior year will count for both their undergraduate and graduate degrees.

That means they would not have to pay for those 12 hours when they start graduate school.

Murray said that could save the student around $5,000, and professors say it will boost their starting salaries when they enter the workforce.

"Having a master's degree in some professions gives them an $8,000 to $10,000 bonus when they enter the job market," explained Dr. George Vellidis, UGA Tifton's Director of Academic Programs.

But, Murray said that the program is not just about the money.

She explained that the students getting these two-degrees will give the communities they will go on to serve, a great advantage.

"Students are going to take that knowledge and experience and skills with them, and only serve to further improve the South Georgia area in terms of agriculture," said Murray.

Right now, five students are enrolled in the program, according to Murray.

The "Double Dawgs" programs include:

- Undergraduate major in agriscience and environmental systems, with graduate studies in plant protection and pest management

- Undergraduate major in agricultural education, with graduate studies in agricultural and environmental education

For more information on programs and enrollment at UGA Tifton, click here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.