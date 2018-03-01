Mitchell Co. shooting ruled accidental

Mitchell County Sheriff's Office Investigators said a shooting on Thursday that left a woman with a head wound was accidental.More >>
Mitchell County Sheriff's Office Investigators said a shooting on Thursday that left a woman with a head wound was accidental.More >>
A group of Lee County Middle School students is one of ten finalist groups in a national competition.More >>
A group of Lee County Middle School students is one of ten finalist groups in a national competition.More >>
Two men were caught by police after residents at a Valdosta apartment complex reported that three men were firing guns in the parking lot.More >>
Two men were caught by police after residents at a Valdosta apartment complex reported that three men were firing guns in the parking lot.More >>
A new program through the University of Georgia will help graduates make thousands more dollars when they first enter the workforce.More >>
A new program through the University of Georgia will help graduates make thousands more dollars when they first enter the workforce.More >>
A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning.More >>
A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning.More >>