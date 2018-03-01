Mitchell Co. shooting ruled accidental

DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)

Mitchell County Sheriff's Office investigators said a shooting on Thursday that left a woman with a head wound was accidental.

Investigators said Kim Temples, who is also known as Kim Stoner, was hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound.

Investigators said she suffered a two-inch laceration on the back of her head when she was struck by a bullet fired through a door.

Investigators said Temples was in a home in the 2700 block of South County Line Road with a man and a woman when the shooting happened.

Investigators said the other woman was playing with a .45 caliber pistol when it fired and the bullet went through the bathroom door and hit Temples.

We know Temples went to Moree's Service Station on Moultrie Road to seek help. Dougherty, Mitchell and Worth County first responders all went to help.

On Thursday night, the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, who handled the investigation, said no charges have been filed in the shooting.

Temples was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

Officials with Phoebe said Temples left the hospital against medical advice before she could be admitted.

