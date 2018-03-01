Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)

According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

Officials said a woman was shot in the head.

It wasn't immediately clear what lead to the shooting or the extent of the woman's injuries.

DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 229-336-2033.

