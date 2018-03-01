Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB) DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)
MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -

According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

Officials said a woman was shot in the head.

It wasn't immediately clear what lead to the shooting or the extent of the woman's injuries.

DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 229-336-2033.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-03-01 18:59:16 GMT
    DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

  • Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-03-01 18:45:06 GMT
    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-03-01 18:05:06 GMT
    Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly