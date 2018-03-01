Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

The Tift County School System Director of Communications, Stacey Beckham, said a call came into the front office saying "We are coming. Y'all be ready."

Later, a student told school officials she said she received a call saying someone was going to bomb the school.

The school went into a code yellow lockdown.

School officials and law enforcement swept the building three times and found no threat.

Within an hour, officials had someone in custody.

This is the message the school system posted on Facebook:

If the person in custody is a student, they will be charged both criminally and punished by the school.

