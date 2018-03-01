Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB) A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning.

The Tift County School System Director of Communications, Stacey Beckham, said a call came into the front office saying "We are coming. Y'all be ready."

Later, a student told school officials she said she received a call saying someone was going to bomb the school.

The school went into a code yellow lockdown.

School officials and law enforcement swept the building three times and found no threat.

Within an hour, officials had someone in custody.

This is the message the school system posted on Facebook:

If the person in custody is a student, they will be charged both criminally and punished by the school.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-03-01 18:59:16 GMT
    DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

  • Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-03-01 18:45:06 GMT
    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-03-01 18:05:06 GMT
    Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly