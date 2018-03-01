Bradford Ambrose is a Multimedia Journalist for WALB News 10.

He joined the team in February 2018.

Bradford was born and raised in Richmond, VA.

In December 2017, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. During his last semester, Bradford was a multimedia journalist, producer and anchor for VCU’s television newscast, ‘VCU Insight.’

Before attending VCU, Bradford spent some time up the road at James Madison University. While there, he worked as a videographer for the school newspaper, "The Breeze." He was then promoted to head of the video department as Video Editor six months later. He held that position until he left the school a year and a half later.

In 2017, he interned at WALB’s sister station WWBT NBC12, a station he grew up watching in Richmond. Bradford learned so much about the television news business as both a news and weather intern.

Fun Fact: Bradford has a twin sister!

In his free time, Bradford loves spending time outside and exploring the area. He is also a huge NASCAR fan, so you’ll probably see him at the local short tracks. If you see him out and about, don’t hesitate to say, "hey!"

He can’t wait to meet people who call southwest Georgia home. If you have a story idea, feel free to contact him!

