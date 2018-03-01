Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

Howard informs residents at Saturday's town hall at the Thornton Park Boys and Girls Club (Source: WALB)

Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)

After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.

Last Saturday, more than 20 low and moderate income homeowners, those who make $20,000 or less, learned how federal and state government grants can help pay for home repairs.

Ward One City Commissioner Jon Howard, says nearly $1 million can be given to help these people.

Now, several people have applied for funding, hoping to make modifications to their homes, and Howard said he's excited!

"Because in having my town hall meeting, sometimes, the first two days, the telephone will start to ring. But it's been ongoing calls. And I'm available to help them, and to spearhead them in the right direction," explained Howard.

The next town hall meeting will be held Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 210 Thornton Drive in Albany.

Howard said one possible topic could be city leaders informing the community more about the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.