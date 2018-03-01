Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB) Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)
Howard informs residents at Saturday's town hall at the Thornton Park Boys and Girls Club (Source: WALB) Howard informs residents at Saturday's town hall at the Thornton Park Boys and Girls Club (Source: WALB)
Jon Howard, Ward I, Albany City Commissioner (Source: WALB) Jon Howard, Ward I, Albany City Commissioner (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook. 

Last Saturday, more than 20 low and moderate income homeowners, those who make $20,000 or less, learned how federal and state government grants can help pay for home repairs. 

Ward One City Commissioner Jon Howard, says nearly $1 million can be given to help these people. 

Now, several people have applied for funding, hoping to make modifications to their homes, and Howard said he's excited!

"Because in having my town hall meeting, sometimes, the first two days, the telephone will start to ring. But it's been ongoing calls. And I'm available to help them, and to spearhead them in the right direction," explained Howard.

The next town hall meeting will be held Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 210 Thornton Drive in Albany.

Howard said one possible topic could be city leaders informing the community more about the opioid epidemic. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Mitchell Co. officials investigate shooting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-03-01 18:59:16 GMT
    DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)DCP and the Worth County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, but the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. (Source: WALB)

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

    According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.

    More >>

  • Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Person in custody after threat at a Tift Co. middle school

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-03-01 18:45:06 GMT
    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-03-01 18:05:06 GMT
    Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly