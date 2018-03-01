Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Michael Allen Stegall (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff) Michael Allen Stegall (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Michael Allen Stegall pled guilty to 17 counts of Child Exploitation (Possession of Child Pornography) in Lee County Superior Court last week.

He was immediately sentenced to 90 years, with 20 years to be served in prison.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began investigating Stegall, 42, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Stegall, a resident of Lee County, was arrested in June 2016, after an investigation that lasted several months.  

Lee County’s Special Victim’s Unit worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce to make this case.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Town hall helps Albany residents apply for home repair funding

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-03-01 18:05:06 GMT
    Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)Property that could potentially use modifications for improvement (Source: WALB)

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>

    After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.  

    More >>

  • Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn

    Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:32 AM EST2018-03-01 16:32:10 GMT
    Michael Allen Stegall (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff)Michael Allen Stegall (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff)

    Michael Allen Stegall plead guilty to 17 counts of Child Exploitation (Possession of Child Pornography) in Lee County Superior Court last week.

    More >>

    Michael Allen Stegall plead guilty to 17 counts of Child Exploitation (Possession of Child Pornography) in Lee County Superior Court last week.

    More >>

  • Sex offender in Coffee Co. jail

    Sex offender in Coffee Co. jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:53 AM EST2018-03-01 15:53:35 GMT
    Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)
    Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel. 

    More >>

    Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly