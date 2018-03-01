Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn

After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.More >>
Michael Allen Stegall plead guilty to 17 counts of Child Exploitation (Possession of Child Pornography) in Lee County Superior Court last week.More >>
Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel.More >>
The state wants to lessen the coyote's damage to native wildlife, and minimize the conflict between humans and coyotes, including the killing of pets, livestock and public safety and health.More >>
Four South Georgia middle school students are being recognized nationally for developing a life-saving device.More >>
