Lee Co. man gets long sentence for child porn

Michael Allen Stegall pled guilty to 17 counts of Child Exploitation (Possession of Child Pornography) in Lee County Superior Court last week.

He was immediately sentenced to 90 years, with 20 years to be served in prison.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began investigating Stegall, 42, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Stegall, a resident of Lee County, was arrested in June 2016, after an investigation that lasted several months.

Lee County’s Special Victim’s Unit worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce to make this case.

