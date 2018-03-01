Sex offender in Coffee Co. jail

Coffee County investigators have arrested a sex offender wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of his sex offender registration.

Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel.

Alexander was convicted of statutory rape in 2009 and had failed to keep sheriff's authorities apprised of his residential address, as required by his sex offender status.

Alexander faces one charge of failing to register his address and has a pending warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

