GA DNR promotes coyote hunting

The second annual Georgia Coyote Challenge starts Thursday, and lasts until the end of August.

The state wants to lessen the coyote's damage to native wildlife, and minimize the conflict between humans and coyotes, including the killing of pets, livestock and public safety and health.

As part of the challenge, you can submit up to 10 coyotes each drawing period for the chance to win, and they will have three drawings during the contest period.

A decade ago, coyotes were a problem in South Georgia, killing quail, deer, and cattle.

Coyote hunter Rick Ward said in 2010, "Ranchers and plantations that are managing deer are seeing significant decreases in their herds and the population and quality deer."

Coyotes are in season all year in Georgia and are growing in popularity as sport for hunters.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.