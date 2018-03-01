GA DNR promotes coyote hunting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GA DNR promotes coyote hunting

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski) (Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The second annual Georgia Coyote Challenge starts Thursday, and lasts until the end of August. 

The state wants to lessen the coyote's damage to native wildlife, and minimize the conflict between humans and coyotes, including the killing of pets, livestock and public safety and health. 

As part of the challenge, you can submit up to 10 coyotes each drawing period for the chance to win, and they will have three drawings during the contest period.

A decade ago, coyotes were a problem in South Georgia, killing quail, deer, and cattle.

Coyote hunter Rick Ward said in 2010, "Ranchers and plantations that are managing deer are seeing significant decreases in their herds and the population and quality deer."

Coyotes are in season all year in Georgia and are growing in popularity as sport for hunters.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sex offender in Coffee Co. jail

    Sex offender in Coffee Co. jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:53 AM EST2018-03-01 15:53:35 GMT
    Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)
    Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Tyrone Alexander (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel. 

    More >>

    Tyrone Lamar Alexander, 33, was apprehended by deputies Wednesday night, February 28, after investigators learned he'd checked in to a local motel. 

    More >>

  • GA DNR promotes coyote hunting

    GA DNR promotes coyote hunting

    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:42 AM EST2018-03-01 14:42:23 GMT
    (Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski)(Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski)
    (Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski)(Source: Wiki, Steve and Dave Maslowski)

    The state wants to lessen the coyote's damage to native wildlife, and minimize the conflict between humans and coyotes, including the killing of pets, livestock and public safety and health. 

    More >>

    The state wants to lessen the coyote's damage to native wildlife, and minimize the conflict between humans and coyotes, including the killing of pets, livestock and public safety and health. 

    More >>

  • LCMS West students in top 10 of national science competition

    LCMS West students in top 10 of national science competition

    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:10 AM EST2018-03-01 14:10:17 GMT
    Students, parents, and STEM teacher stand in front of their new device which will prevent tractors from tilting over. (Source: WALB)Students, parents, and STEM teacher stand in front of their new device which will prevent tractors from tilting over. (Source: WALB)

    Four South Georgia middle school students are being recognized nationally for developing a life-saving device.

    More >>

    Four South Georgia middle school students are being recognized nationally for developing a life-saving device.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly