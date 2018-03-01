Most Wanted: Douglas home burglar - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Douglas home burglar

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

Douglas Police are searching for a second suspect in a string of home break-ins.

Home surveillance cameras captured images of two men who were targeting homes in the Touchton Wood's area.

It's believed they could be driving a dark Dodge Challenger.

If you recognize the man call Douglas Police at 912-384-2222.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly