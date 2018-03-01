Most Wanted: Douglas home burglar

Two men were caught by police after residents at a Valdosta apartment complex reported that three men were firing guns in the parking lot.More >>
Two men were caught by police after residents at a Valdosta apartment complex reported that three men were firing guns in the parking lot.More >>
According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.More >>
According to the Dougherty County Police, officials responded to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon. It happened on South County Line Road near the Mitchell and Dougherty County line.More >>
A new program through the University of Georgia will help graduates make thousands more dollars when they first enter the workforce.More >>
A new program through the University of Georgia will help graduates make thousands more dollars when they first enter the workforce.More >>
A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning.More >>
A person is in custody after officials said two different threats were called into Eighth Street Middle School Thursday morning.More >>
After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.More >>
After a record-breaking Albany town hall meeting Saturday, February 24, phones at the city commissioners' office are ringing off the hook.More >>