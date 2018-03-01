Valdosta non-profit organization to help women - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta non-profit organization to help women

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

One South Georgia woman is stepping out on faith to help other women in need, but she can't do it alone.

Lisa Rene Straughter is the founder of the non-profit organization The Meeting Place.

The program helps homeless women or women who were once incarcerated learn the skills they need to rejoin society.

GED programs, shelter and even help with financial literacy are all things Straughter plans to provide for women who enter the program.

"My job is to help empower them and give them the life skills that they need in order to go back into our communities and say, 'Hey, I've learned from my mistake and I don't want that type of life because I can be anything that I want to be,'" said Straughter.

Straughter said she needs donations of all sorts, from clothes to food and sponsors who are willing to support women in need.

