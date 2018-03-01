Valdosta bus drivers meet with superintendent

Valdosta School District bus drivers met again Wednesday with the superintendent to discuss how they plan to move forward after days of tense negotiations over work conditions and pay.

The meeting was not open to the public, but Superintendent Dr. William Cason said the meeting went very well.

Cason said he and the drivers discussed how they planned to move forward with personnel issues in the future, which will be one on one and not in a group setting.

He added that drivers did agree to continue transporting kids and added they do have a plan in place if things take a turn for the worse.

"I've talked to our board attorney and they can't legally have an organized strike and expect to keep their employment based on the law," said Cason.

WALB did reach out to drivers to see how they felt the meeting went, but they declined to comment.

