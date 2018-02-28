5 area basketball teams cracked the GHSA final 4

Only five area teams remain in the running for the coveted Georgia High School Association basketball state championship. All games will be played Saturday at different college sites throughout Georgia.
Here are the semifinal pairings:
4A Girls - Fort Valley State University
AA Boys - Georgia College & State University
AA Girls - Georgia College & State University
A-Public Boys - Valdosta State University
A-Public Girls - Valdosta State University
