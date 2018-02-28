5 area basketball teams cracked the GHSA final 4

Only five area teams remain in the running for the coveted Georgia High School Association basketball state championship. All games will be played Saturday at different college sites throughout Georgia.

Here are the semifinal pairings:

4A Girls - Fort Valley State University

(2) Americus-Sumter vs. (1) Henry County 2:00

AA Boys - Georgia College & State University

(1) Thomasville vs. (2) Glen Hills 8:00 p.m.

AA Girls - Georgia College & State University

(1) Fitzgerald vs. (2) Josey 6:00 p.m.

A-Public Boys - Valdosta State University

(1) Calhoun County vs. (5) Montgomery County 4:00 p.m.

A-Public Girls - Valdosta State University

(2) Terrell County vs. (3) Marion County 6:00 p.m.

