Dougherty High puts on special Black History Month program

It was a special night at Dougherty High Wednesday evening as students put on a performance highlighting Black History Month.

The auditorium filled up fast as a group of 180 students sang, danced and reenacted struggles African Americans have faced.

The program began with songs of slavery during the Harriet Tubman era. The program showed the progression of history and celebrated where African Americans are today.

Students like Salathiel Smith felt a special connection to the meaning and hopes the audience felt the connection too.

"Helps everybody to see how we course through history and where we've gotten today and it lets us all express our emotions and feelings about this," said Smith.

The hour and a half performance wrapped up with a scene from the movie "Glory."

