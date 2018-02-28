6 year Albany resurfacing project to begin in March

Albany's mayor and board of commissioners approved a $4.8 million dollar contract with Oxford Construction to perform a massive street resurfacing project. (Source: WALB)

City commissioners approved a $4.8 million dollar contract with Oxford Construction to perform a massive street resurfacing project over the next six years.

Albany leaders know the city's roads need a lot of help.

"You've got 550 lane miles of streets and our estimations are about 220 miles or about 40% of that 550 miles is in need of resurfacing," said Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

Over the next six years, construction will be underway on many Albany commercial and residential streets.

"We've never had a viable annual resurfacing program," said Roberson.

Albany's mayor and board of commissioners approved to move forward with the multi-million dollar and 23 -mile street resurfacing project.

Funds for this projects come from SPLOST 7 tax dollars and the annual local maintenance improvement grant from the state of Georgia.

"The state matching grant, which is an annual appropriation and also the large SPLOST allocation of 10 million allows us to spread that money out over six years," explained Roberson.

The resurfacing project will take place every spring. City leaders recognize the need for improvements to many roads throughout the city, not just in one area.

When completed, this project will resurface 70 to 80 miles of those roads, making it safer for everyday travel by motorists.

"When we get through with a city block, it will be as if it was newly constructed. It'll go a long way towards meeting Albany's needs," said Roberson.

Roberson said that phase one is set to begin this March and will end in September.

Roads they plan to tackle first are Pine Avenue and Palmyra Road.

